Looking to upgrade that old couch? It might take a few days or weeks or even months, blame COVID

Demand is high but retailers are having a hard time keeping enough supply on hand due to the pandemic.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Have you tried to buy a couch or chair recently?

The home furnishing industry has been one of the great success stories of the pandemic, as many people stuck at home sought items to bring them comfort or perhaps with getting to spend so much time at home, many decided they needed an upgrade.

But its taking awhile.

Many furniture companies are experiencing delays.

And the coronavirus is to blame.

Local furniture retailer American Freight of Columbia is one of the many furniture stores in the area struggling with keeping products in stock.

While business has been going well, General Store Manager Joseph Thomas said the biggest challenge lately has been getting product as fast as they would like.

“A lot of the manufacturers, with them being closed down or having less staff there to work, it’s just been hard to keep the trucks coming in with product,” Thomas said.

Despite this, customers continue to pour in, he said, with varying COVID-19 restrictions that limit staff leading to a lag in returns, with some manufactures taking weeks, and others taking months.

“I think it’s definitely something across the board and it’s not just American Freight it’s the whole furniture industry itself,” Thomas said.

In a February report La-Z-Boy, one of the nation’s largest home furnishers, said it too had experienced delays due to the virus.

“While significant demand has led to a record-level backlog, COVID-19-related issues, including plant absenteeism and shipping delays, hampered the company's ability to increase production and delivery at planned rates and also impacted product mix,” the report said.

Mattress by Appointment Manager Shari Bunt said she believes her slower than usually shipment is likely due to a busy season.

“Shipments are usually taking a week or two longer, but that’s always in March because March is the busiest time of year for most mattress people,” Bunt said.

Thomas said he’s just hoping things improve.