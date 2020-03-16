If you're stuck at home, several famous museums are offering virtual tours to keep you and your kids entertained.

Check out this list compiled by Travel and Leisure.

British Museum, London

Guggeinheim Museum, New York

National Gallery of Art, Washington, D.C.

Musée d’Orsay, Paris

National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art, Seoul

Pergamon Museum, Berlin

Rijksmuseum, Amsterdam

Van Gogh Museum, Amsterdam

The J. Paul Getty Museum, Los Angeles

Uffizi Gallery, Florence

MASP, São Paulo

National Museum of Anthropology, Mexico City

The Lourve, Paris

RELATED: Scholastic offers free online classes for your kids to learn during school closures

RELATED: Tips for working from home, from someone who works from home