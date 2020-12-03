LOUISVILLE, Ky. — If you’ve already purchased tickets for the NCAA Tournament you can get your money back.

The NCAA President Mark Emmert announced Wednesday, the NCAA Tournament will go on as scheduled but without fans. Tournament arenas will be limited to staff and players’ families.

Here's how to get your refund

The NCAA said if you ordered your tickets from an official NCAA Championship vendor online or over the phone, you will be refunded. No additional action is needed.

However, if you have ordered your tickets from an official NCAA Championship vendor you will receive additional information via email you provided.

Your refund will then be automatically delivered (except applicable fees) to the same card used for purchase.

The NCAA said refunds should be received within 30 business days after the date of cancellation.

If you have questions about the refund process contact the respective event venue(s) or send inquires to the NCAA via email to tickets@ncaa.org.

