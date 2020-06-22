1,002 new virus cases in South Carolina, 6 additional deaths

Because of rising numbers, DHEC is increasing its goal of testing approximately 110,000 residents per month to 165,000 residents per month by the end of the year.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) Monday announced 1,002 new confirmed cases and 2 new probable cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, and 6 additional confirmed deaths. Meanwhile, the state said they're working on a plan to increase testing per month as the year continues.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 25,666, probable cases to 35, confirmed deaths to 659, and zero probable deaths.

There are currently 731 hospital beds occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19.

Four of the deaths occurred in elderly individuals from Clarendon (1), Greenville (1), Marion (1), and Richland (1) counties, and two of the deaths occurred in middle-aged individuals from Darlington (1) and Lancaster (1) counties.

The number of new confirmed cases by county are listed below.

Aiken (5), Allendale (1), Anderson (21), Barnwell (1), Beaufort (28), Berkeley (30), Calhoun (4), Charleston (209), Cherokee (6), Chester (7), Chesterfield (11), Clarendon (6), Colleton (1), Darlington (8), Dillon (4), Dorchester (16), Edgefield (1), Fairfield (2), Florence (56), Georgetown (12), Greenville (90), Greenwood (2), Hampton (1), Horry (125), Jasper (6), Kershaw (26), Lancaster (13), Laurens (17), Lee (2), Lexington (22), Marion (10), Marlboro (8), Newberry (5), Oconee (21), Orangeburg (18), Pickens (27), Richland (41), Saluda (2), Spartanburg (47), Sumter (34), Union (4), Williamsburg (6), York (46)

The number of new probable case is listed below.

Beaufort (1), Richland (1)

Testing in South Carolina

As of Sunday, a total of 347,193 tests have been conducted in the state. See a detailed breakdown of tests in South Carolina on the Data and Projections webpage. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week. The Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours.

Percent Positive Test Trends among Reported COVID-19 Cases

The total number of individuals tested Sunday statewide was 7,971 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 12.6%.

Hospital Bed Occupancy

As of this morning, 3,364 inpatient hospital beds are available and 7,119 are in use, which is a 67.91% statewide hospital bed utilization rate. Of the 7,119 inpatient beds currently used, 731 are occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19.

How South Carolinians Can Stop the Spread

Everyone is at risk of getting the virus or unknowingly transmitting it to someone else. Steps we can take to protect ourselves and others include:

Practicing social distancing

Wearing a mask in public

Avoiding group gatherings

Regularly washing your hands

Staying home if sick

For the latest information related to COVID-19 visit scdhec.gov/COVID19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.

As positive cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 are on the rise in South Carolina, the state is increasing its goal of testing approximately 110,000 residents per month to 165,000 residents per month by the end of the year.

Expansive testing is critical in quickly identifying hot spots, catching outbreaks before they spread, and indicating where resources are most needed in the state. Increased testing also helps provide a better understanding of the overall prevalence of the virus within South Carolina. In May, the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) and the South Carolina Hospital Association (SCHA) developed South Carolina’s testing plan in coordination with federal partners.

The original goal of 110,000 residents, roughly two percent of the state’s population, was exceeded for May. Today, that goal is increased to 140,000 for June, July and August and 165,000 for the rest of 2020.

DHEC, hospitals, health care providers, and community partners have been holding mobile testing clinics across the state in order to make COVID-19 testing accessibility to as many South Carolinians as possible, especially those in rural and underserved areas.