1,088 new COVID-19 cases, 11 additional deaths in SC

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 186,528, probable cases to 11,372, confirmed deaths to 3,884, and probable deaths to 272.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina saw another rise in COVID cases as the overall trendline in the state remains on the rise.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) Tuesday announced the following COVID-19 updates.

The SCDHEC updated showed there were 1,088 new COVID-19 cases in the state and 58 probable cases. DHEC is also reporting 11 additional deaths, with three probable deaths.

Greenville County, which has seen much of the spike, led the state with 167 new cases.

Here's a look at the counties in the Midlands: Calhoun (1), Clarendon (4), Fairfield (3), Kershaw (24), Lee (1), Lexington (55), Newberry (8), Orangeburg (9), Richland (76), Saluda (4), Sumter (32).

Here's a look at the overall trendline in new cases.

Confirmed and probable cases: 186,528/11,372

Confirmed and probable deaths: 3,884/272

Tests performed for South Carolinians: 2,371,056



Testing opportunities available statewide: 293

The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC yesterday statewide was 7,894 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 13.8%.



7,894 individual test results reported statewide yesterday (not including antibody tests)

13.8% percent positive



