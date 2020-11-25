1,243 COVID-19 cases, 4 additional deaths in SC

For Wednesday, November 25, there were 1,243 confirmed new cases of the COVID-19; 4 additional new deaths with a 13.8% positivity rate.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — As part of the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control's (DHEC) continuous improvement efforts to enhance the quality of information DHEC provides, daily COVID-19 data will be provided with a 24-hour delay beginning Nov. 27, 2020. The agency will not report daily COVID-19 numbers on Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day, or New Year's Day.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) Wednesday announced the following COVID-19 updates.

Today's cases and deaths (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

At the start of Thanksgiving week, South Carolina reached a milestone in the coronavirus pandemic -- a total of 4,010 confirmed deaths from the virus were reported as of Tuesday, Nov. 24.



Cumulative totals (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

Confirmed and probable cases: 197,652/13,253

Confirmed and probable deaths: 4,015/302

Tests performed for South Carolinians: 2,599,832



Testing opportunities (scdhec.gov/findatest)

Testing opportunities available statewide: 288



Percent positive (scdhec.gov/COVID19dashboard)

8,991 individual test results reported statewide yesterday (not including antibody tests)

13.8% percent positive



The information above as well as extensive reporting on county-level information, demographics and more is available at scdhec.gov/COVID19. The website is updated between 1 p.m.-3 p.m. weekdays and 11 a.m.-1 p.m. weekends.