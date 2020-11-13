SC records 4th straight day of over 1,000 COVID cases, percent positive is 14.7%

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 181,243, probable cases to 10,858, confirmed deaths to 3,835, and 266 probable deaths.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina has now seen four straight days of more than 1,000 new COVID cases for the first time in three months.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) Friday announced the following COVID-19 updates. It showed there were 1,348 new COVID-19 cases in the state and 100 probable cases. DHEC is also reporting 17 additional deaths, with one probable.

It's the fourth straight day the number of coronavirus cases has topped 1,000: there were 1,283 the previous day; 1,018 the day before that, and 1,340 the week before that.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 181,243, probable cases to 10,858, confirmed deaths to 3,835, and 266 probable deaths.

You can see the overall trendline in the graphic below:

Confirmed and probable cases: 181,243/10,858

Confirmed and probable deaths: 3,835/266

Tests performed for South Carolinians: 2,261,465

Current mobile testing events: 82

Current permanent testing sites available: 218

The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC yesterday statewide was 9,198 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 14.7%.



9,198 individual test results reported statewide yesterday (not including antibody tests)

14.7% percent positive



The information above as well as extensive reporting on county-level information, demographics and more is available at scdhec.gov/COVID19.