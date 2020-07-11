1,639 new COVID-19 cases in SC, highest number since July

The total number of confirmed cases is 174,862, probable cases is 9,880, confirmed deaths is 3,756, and probable deaths is 259.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The number of coronavirus cases in South Carolina spike dramatically in the latest data released by the state's health agency, reaching the highest-one day total since late July, when the state was in the peak of the virus outbreak.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) Saturday announced 1,639 new confirmed cases and 81 new probable cases of COVID-19, 9 additional confirmed deaths and 2 new probable deaths.

This is the largest one day total of COVID-19 cases since July 29, when there were 1,666. The previous day there were 971, and the day before that, there were 571.



The total number of confirmed cases is 174,862, probable cases is 9,880, confirmed deaths is 3,756, and probable deaths is 259.



Be Positive You’re Negative

DHEC urges South Carolinians to be positive you're negative by routinely getting tested if you're regularly out in the community. It's especially important to get tested before and after holiday traveling or events. Visit scdhec.gov/findatest for a testing location near you. DHEC-sponsored testing is free, doesn't require insurance, and results are available within 72 hours. DHEC's testing options have expanded to include shallow nasal testing, an oral swab, or a saliva test at different locations.

Testing in South Carolina

As of yesterday, a total of 2,158,268 tests have been conducted in the state. Testing details are available on the Data and Projections webpage. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating seven days a week, and the current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours.

Percent Positive

The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC yesterday statewide was 14,357 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 11.4%.

Hospital Bed Occupancy

