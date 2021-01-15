1,845 COVID-19 cases in SC, record 93 deaths reported

There were 1,845 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the latest data.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The state's health agency, DHEC, released their latest information Friday. The numbers reflect data that ended a 24-hour period at 11:59 p.m. on January 13.

There were 1,845 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the latest data.

According to DHEC, there are now 5,513 confirmed deaths since the start of the pandemic, with 93 more reported in the latest numbers. There are also 11 probable deaths reported today, for a total of 524 probable deaths.

Hospitalizations continue to rise with 2,424 total on Friday, with 473 of those patients in intensive care and 289 on ventilators.

According to DHEC, they are still experiencing an internal system issue.

Here are the rest of the day's numbers.

Today's cases and deaths (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

Cumulative totals (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

Confirmed and probable cases: 341,597/34,370

Confirmed and probable deaths: 5,513/524

Tests performed for South Carolinians: 4,168,325

Testing opportunities (scdhec.gov/COVID19testing)

Percent positive (scdhec.gov/COVID19dashboard)

11,153 individual test results reported statewide yesterday (not including antibody tests)

16.5% percent positive

Facility reports

Hospital data (daily): scdhec.gov/COVID19hospitals

Extended care facility data (Tuesdays and Fridays): scdhec.gov/nursinghomedata

Assisted living visitation status (Tuesdays): scdhec.gov/nursinghomedata

Private, public and charter schools (Tuesdays and Fridays): scdhec.gov/covid19schools

The information above as well as extensive reporting on county-level information, demographics and more is available at scdhec.gov/COVID19. The website is updated between 1 p.m.-3 p.m. weekdays and 11 a.m.-1 p.m. weekends. Visit scdhec.gov/COVID19vaccine for the latest vaccine information.