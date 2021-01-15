1,845 COVID-19 cases in SC, record 93 deaths reported

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The state's health agency, DHEC, released their latest information Friday. The numbers reflect data that ended a 24-hour period at 11:59 p.m. on January 13.
There were 1,845 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the latest data.
According to DHEC, there are now 5,513 confirmed deaths since the start of the pandemic, with 93 more reported in the latest numbers. There are also 11 probable deaths reported today, for a total of 524 probable deaths.
Hospitalizations continue to rise with 2,424 total on Friday, with 473 of those patients in intensive care and 289 on ventilators.
According to DHEC, they are still experiencing an internal system issue.
Today's cases and deaths (scdhec.gov/COVID19)
- New confirmed/probable total cases: 1,845/87 Summary click here
- New confirmed/probable total deaths: 93/11 Summary click here
Cumulative totals (scdhec.gov/COVID19)
- Confirmed and probable cases: 341,597/34,370
- Confirmed and probable deaths: 5,513/524
- Tests performed for South Carolinians: 4,168,325
Testing opportunities (scdhec.gov/COVID19testing)
Percent positive (scdhec.gov/COVID19dashboard)
- 11,153 individual test results reported statewide yesterday (not including antibody tests)
- 16.5% percent positive
Facility reports
- Hospital data (daily): scdhec.gov/COVID19hospitals
- Extended care facility data (Tuesdays and Fridays): scdhec.gov/nursinghomedata
- Assisted living visitation status (Tuesdays): scdhec.gov/nursinghomedata
- Private, public and charter schools (Tuesdays and Fridays): scdhec.gov/covid19schools
The information above as well as extensive reporting on county-level information, demographics and more is available at scdhec.gov/COVID19. The website is updated between 1 p.m.-3 p.m. weekdays and 11 a.m.-1 p.m. weekends. Visit scdhec.gov/COVID19vaccine for the latest vaccine information.
Additional information and resources