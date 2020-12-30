Record 2,001 COVID-19 hospitalizations in SC, 31.4% percent positive cases

DHEC says South Carolina is above the national average of vaccine doses administrated per amount received

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina set an all-time record for coronavirus hospitalizations Wednesday, as doctors warn the state could be at a breaking point with people in the hospital.

The state's health agency, DHEC, announced new numbers Wednesday, which showed 2,001 people hospitalized statewide with COVID-19 illnesses. At the start of the month, the number was just under a thousands, a doubling of patients in just 30 days. The number changes daily and goes up and down as new patients come in and others are discharged. But in the last four weeks, it's gone steadily up, meaning new patients are well outstripping the number of patients being sent home.

Meanwhile, a day after providing an update on COVID-19 vaccines, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) today announced the statewide vaccination percentage per doses received by the federal government is at 31 percent, which is above the national average of 19 percent and nearly double that of other southeastern states.

“We continue to successfully roll out our state’s carefully crafted statewide vaccination plan and the number of Phase 1a individuals who can currently receive the vaccine is increasing each week,” said Dr. Linda Bell, South Carolina State Epidemiologist. “Our overarching goal is to prevent further loss of life to this deadly virus, and with our state’s irreplaceable front-line medical workers and vulnerable nursing home and long-term care facility residents and staff receiving vaccine, we are well on our way to meeting that goal.”

Based on current dashboards and reports, the utilization rates (doses administered and doses allocated and/or shipped of Pfizer and Moderna vaccine) indicates:

South Carolina: 35,158/112,125 (31%)

North Carolina 63,500/323,125 (20%)

Georgia: 52,242/372,900 (14%)

Alabama: 20,354/128,175 (16%)

Using the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) COVID-19 Data Tracker, the national vaccine administration percentage, based on doses distributed and first doses administered, is currently 19 percent.

Dr. Bell reminded South Carolinians that while more vaccines continue to arrive in the state, doses are limited in South Carolina like in all states. She also encouraged everyone to remain patient and to follow the guidance of public health officials.

“It will be an unknown amount of time before everyone who would like to be vaccinated can receive vaccine,” Dr. Bell said. “We are calling on all South Carolinians to continue to be patient and understand that an endeavor like this will take many weeks to complete the initial phases and months to achieve our ultimate goal of coverage for the population. When it’s my turn, I’ll be among the first in line waiting to receive the vaccine, but until then, I’ll continue to take the daily actions that protect myself, my loved ones and my community. It is incumbent upon each of us to wear our masks, stay physically distanced, get tested regularly and stay home if we’re ill with any symptoms.”

As residents across South Carolina prepare to celebrate the new year, Dr. Bell warned of potential increases in COVID-19 cases and urged everyone to take steps to reduce the spread of COVID-19 by staying home:

“I think it’s fair to say that many of us are looking forward to leaving 2020 – the year that has taken so much from so many of us – behind. But I join public health officials across the country and world in warning that New Year’s Eve celebrations could prove to be devastating. The safest way to celebrate, as it has been throughout this holiday season, is to stay home. In a year that has been full of sadness, loss and frustration, we can’t give up now. We must carry our vigilance into 2021.”

South Carolina Daily COVID-19 Update (December 30, 2020)

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) today announced the following COVID-19 updates.

Confirmed and probable cases: 280,024/23,451

Confirmed and probable deaths: 4,846/403

Tests performed for South Carolinians: 3,630,067

Testing opportunities available statewide: 306

7,391 new individual test results reported statewide (not including antibody tests)

31.4% percent positive

The information above as well as extensive reporting on county-level information, demographics, and more is available at scdhec.gov/COVID19.