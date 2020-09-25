More than 700 COVID-19 cases associated with SC schools

The 724 cases includes both students and employees. Of those, 501 were students and 223 were staff.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — There are now 724 cases associated with schools around the state, according to new numbers from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC).

The 724 cases includes both students and employees. Of those, 501 were students and 223 were staff.

These numbers are an increase from Tuesday's total of 622, with 429 students and 199 employees testing positive.

It's important to note that if a district or school has cases, that does not mean that the student or staff contracted the illness at the school. DHEC said the cases are from students and employees who attended school or school-sponsored activities during their infectious period.

Some schools may choose to self-announce cases before they are reflected in DHEC’s twice-weekly reports.

People who use the tool can search statewide by scrolling through a list or by school district.