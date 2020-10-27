Almost 200 new COVID-19 cases associated with SC schools

The total number of cases associated with schools is 1,956. 1,364 of those are associated with students.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — There are now 1,956 cases associated with schools around the state, according to new numbers from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC).

The 1,956 cases includes both students and employees. Of those, 1,364 were students and 592 were staff.

These numbers are an increase of 184 from Friday's number. Friday's numbers were 1,242 students and 530 staff.

It's important to note that if a district or school has cases, that does not mean that the student or staff contracted the illness at the school. DHEC said the cases are from students and employees who attended school or school-sponsored activities during their infectious period.

Some schools may choose to self-announce cases before they are reflected in DHEC’s twice-weekly reports.