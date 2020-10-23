Almost 100 new COVID-19 cases associated with SC schools as cases rise

The total number of cases associated with schools is 1,772. 1,242 of those are associated with students

COLUMBIA, S.C. — There are now 1,772 cases associated with schools around the state, according to new numbers from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC).

This total is nearly double the number of cases at the beginning of the month.

The 1,772 cases includes both students and employees. Of those, 1,242 were students and 530 were staff.

These numbers are an increase from Tuesday's number, with 99 new student cases and 42 new staff cases.

It's important to note that if a district or school has cases, that does not mean that the student or staff contracted the illness at the school. DHEC said the cases are from students and employees who attended school or school-sponsored activities during their infectious period.

Some schools may choose to self-announce cases before they are reflected in DHEC’s twice-weekly reports.