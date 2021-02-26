COVID-19 cases rise above 1,000 in SC, with 5.1 % positive

There were 1,086 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the latest data. This is an increase from the last few days.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The state's health agency, DHEC, released their latest information Friday. The numbers reflect data that ended a 24-hour period at 11:59 p.m. on February 24.

There were 1,086 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the latest data. This is an increase from the last few days.

According to DHEC, there are now 7,528 confirmed deaths since the start of the pandemic, with 27 more reported in the latest numbers. There are also 8 probable deaths reported today, for a total of 949 probable deaths.

Hospitalizations continue to rise with 916 reported on Friday, with 212 of those patients in intensive care and 113 on ventilators.

Here are the rest of the day's numbers.

Today's cases and deaths (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

Cumulative totals (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

Confirmed and probable cases: 441,697/71,598

Confirmed and probable deaths: 7,528/949

Tests performed for South Carolinians: 5,873,834

Testing opportunities (scdhec.gov/COVID19testing)

Percent positive (scdhec.gov/COVID19dashboard)

32,875 individual test results reported statewide yesterday (not including antibody tests)

5.1% percent positive

Facility reports

Hospital data (daily): scdhec.gov/COVID19hospitals

Extended care facility data (Tuesdays and Fridays): scdhec.gov/nursinghomedata

Assisted living visitation status (Tuesdays): scdhec.gov/nursinghomedata

Private, public and charter schools (Tuesdays and Fridays): scdhec.gov/covid19schools

The information above as well as extensive reporting on county-level information, demographics and more is available at scdhec.gov/COVID19. The website is updated between 1 p.m.-3 p.m. weekdays and 11 a.m.-1 p.m. weekends. Visit scdhec.gov/COVID19vaccine for the latest vaccine information.