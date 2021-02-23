By the numbers: COVID-19 deaths in South Carolina

On Monday, the United States has reached more than 500,000 deaths from COVID-19.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — News 19 takes a deeper look at the number of coronavirus deaths in South Carolina after the country surpassed half a million COVID-19 deaths since the pandemic started.

As the coronavirus pandemic continues, the number of cases and deaths across the state and the country continues to rise.

With the pandemic starting in South Carolina around March last year, WLTX wanted to take a deeper look at the numbers.

Here in South Carolina, the total number of confirmed deaths is 7,417, and the total probable deaths is 915.

If we take a look back at the last year, January 2021 was the deadliest month by far. According to statistics from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), the Palmetto State saw nearly 2,000 confirmed and probable deaths in that month alone.

Overall in the Midlands area, Richland County leads with the most coronavirus deaths at 488. Lexington County follows with 426.

With that being said, we're near the end of February and the state has seen less than a thousand deaths. But, there are still a few days remaining in the month.

Also, the number of people who are hospitalized due to COVID-19 is down and the rate of infection is dropping.

While things are trending downward, experts say you shouldn't let your guard down.

People should continue to follow safety guidelines to help prevent the spread of variants of COVID-19.