537 new COVID cases in SC, lowest level in over two months

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina saw the fewest number of coronavirus cases in over two months Sunday, while the state's percent positive for tests also went down to a rate it hasn't been since June.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) Sunday announced 537 new confirmed cases and 16 new probable cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, 9 additional confirmed deaths and no new probable deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 105,466, probable cases to 1,031, confirmed deaths to 2,165, and 104 probable deaths.

The 537 cases is the lowest single day number of cases since June 9, when there were 493. It was a dramatic drop from the previous day (Friday) when there were 1.029, so it's unclear if this was a one-day aberration in the numbers. However, overall, the trend has been down the last three weeks in cases, and August has seen our first burst of sub 1000 daily caseloads since June.

The percent positive announced Sunday was 11.0%, which is the lowest that number has been since June 14, when it was a little over 9%.

Over 110 Mobile Testing Clinics Scheduled Statewide

Testing for COVID-19 is essential because it helps identify people who are infected with the virus, whether or not they have symptoms, so they can isolate themselves and keep those around them from becoming infected, especially at-risk individuals who can develop life-threatening illness if they contract the virus. Identifying those with COVID-19 who have symptoms helps ensure they receive the medical treatment they need.

DHEC is working with community partners to set up mobile testing clinics to make testing available in communities across the state. Currently, there are 114 mobile testing events scheduled through October 13 with new testing events added regularly. Find a mobile testing clinic event near you at scdhec.gov/covid19mobileclinics.



Residents can visit scdhec.gov/covid19testing for information about getting tested at one of 226 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state.

Testing in South Carolina

As of Saturday, a total of 929,805 tests have been conducted in the state. See a detailed breakdown of tests in South Carolina on the Data and Projections webpage. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week, and the Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours.



Percent Positive

The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC Saturday statewide was 4,886 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 11.0%.



Hospital Bed Occupancy

Since July 22, the federal government has required hospitals nationwide to report data directly to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services through a new TeleTracking system, which replaces the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)’s National Healthcare Safety Network system that had been used initially by hospitals for reporting COVID-19 data.

Hospitals report their information each day to HHS by way of TeleTracking, and that same reporting is also provided to DHEC. Click here to view data from today's TeleTracking report.

COVID-19 Information

For the latest information related to COVID-19 visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.