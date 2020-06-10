693 COVID-19 case, 17 additional deaths in SC

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 147,800, probable cases to 5,170, confirmed deaths to 3,275, and 196 probable deaths.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina had nearly 700 new cases of the coronavirus, based on the latest numbers released by the state's health agency.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced 693 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and 17 additional confirmed deaths.

There were also 73 new probable cases. This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 147,800, probable cases to 5,170, confirmed deaths to 3,275, and 196 probable deaths.

Here are the latest case totals in the Midlands: Calhoun (12), Fairfield (7), Kershaw (18), Lee (1), Lexington (44), Newberry (19), Orangeburg (14), Richland (83), Saluda (4), Sumter (12).

Who Should Get Tested?

If you are out and about in the community, around others, or not able to socially distance or wear a mask, we recommend that you get tested at least once a month.

Routine testing allows public health workers to diagnose those who are asymptomatic and interrupt the ongoing spread of the virus. Learn more about who should get tested here.



438 Testing Opportunities Available Statewide

Testing for COVID-19 is essential because it helps identify people who are infected with the virus, whether they have symptoms or not.

DHEC is working with community partners to set up mobile testing clinics and make testing available in communities across the state. Currently, there are 123 mobile testing events scheduled through November 30 and there are 315 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state. Find a testing clinic or event near you at scdhec.gov/covid19testing.

Testing in South Carolina

As of Monday, a total of 1,529,816 tests have been conducted in the state. See a detailed breakdown of tests in South Carolina on the Data and Projections webpage. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week, and the Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours.



Percent Positive

The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC Monday statewide was 5,383 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 12.9%.

Hospital Bed Occupancy

Hospitals report their information each day to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services by way of TeleTracking, and that same reporting is also provided to DHEC. Click here to view data from today's TeleTracking report.