413 new cases of COVID-19, 4 additional deaths reported in South Carolina on May 10

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina’s Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) released their latest information Monday. The numbers reflect data that ended a 24-hour period at 11:59 p.m. on Saturday, May 8, 2021.

DHEC has begun releasing the daily COVID-19 case numbers and deaths as totals of confirmed and probable cases. The reasoning behind this decision is the probable COVID cases are positive results from the rapid antigen tests.

There were 277 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the latest data. A record 6,824 new positive cases were reported on January 8. South Carolina had never seen a day above 4,000 before Christmas Day and had never seen more than 3,000 prior to December 9, 2020.

Today, DHEC announced 413 new cases of COVID-19 (277 confirmed, 136 probable), 4 new deaths (4 confirmed, 0 probable), and a percent positive of 4.0%.



According to DHEC, there is a total of 8,448 confirmed deaths since the start of the pandemic, with 4 additional deaths reported in the latest numbers. The highest number of confirmed COVID-19 related deaths reported in a single day was 93, reported on January 15, 2021. There are also 0 probable deaths reported today, for a total of 1,148 probable deaths.

Hospitalizations decline slightly with 341 hospitalizations reported on Monday, with 90 of those patients in intensive care and 52 on ventilators. A single day record of 2,453 hospitalizations was reported January 12, 2021.

Here are the rest of the day's numbers.

Today's cases and deaths (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

Cumulative totals (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

Confirmed and probable cases: 486,090/98,842

Confirmed and probable deaths: 8,448/1,148

Tests performed for South Carolinians: 7,586,111

Vaccination totals (scdhec.gov/covid19/covid-19-vaccination-dashboard)

Total doses received by SC residents: 3,096,363

Total SC residents with at least 1 vaccine: 1,781,058

Total SC residents who have been completely vaccinated: 1,419,894

Percent of SC residents who have been completely vaccinated: 34.6%

Testing opportunities (scdhec.gov/COVID19testing)

Percent positive (scdhec.gov/COVID19dashboard)

6,311 molecular test results reported statewide yesterday (not including antibody tests)

4.0% percent positive

Facility reports

Hospital data (daily): scdhec.gov/COVID19hospitals

Extended care facility data (Tuesdays and Fridays): scdhec.gov/nursinghomedata

Assisted living visitation status (Tuesdays): scdhec.gov/nursinghomedata

Private, public and charter schools (Tuesdays and Fridays): scdhec.gov/covid19schools

The information above as well as extensive reporting on county-level information, demographics and more is available at scdhec.gov/COVID19. The website is updated between 1 p.m.-3 p.m. weekdays and 11 a.m.-1 p.m. weekends. Visit scdhec.gov/COVID19vaccine for the latest vaccine information.