SC shatters record with nearly 5,000 new COVID-19 cases in one day

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The state's health agency, DHEC, released their latest information Friday, showing nearly 5,000 new confirmed cases, an all-time record.

The numbers reflect data that ended a 24-hour period at 11:59 p.m. on January 6.

There were 4,986 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the latest data which is the all-time high since the pandemic began. The previous record, set December 25, was 4,420.

According to DHEC, there are now 5,217 confirmed deaths since the start of the pandemic, with 28 more reported in the latest numbers. There are also 6 probable deaths reported today, for a total of 478 probable deaths.

Hospitalizations continue to rise with 1,046 reported on Friday, with 261 of those patients in intensive care and 111 on ventilators.

Here are the rest of the day's numbers.

Today's cases and deaths (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

Cumulative totals (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

Confirmed and probable cases: 315,353/28,823

Confirmed and probable deaths: 5,217/478

Tests performed for South Carolinians: 3,948,383

Testing opportunities (scdhec.gov/COVID19testing)

Percent positive (scdhec.gov/COVID19dashboard)

15,691 individual test results reported statewide yesterday (not including antibody tests)

31.8% percent positive

Facility reports

Hospital data (daily): scdhec.gov/COVID19hospitals

Extended care facility data (Tuesdays and Fridays): scdhec.gov/nursinghomedata

Assisted living visitation status (Tuesdays): scdhec.gov/nursinghomedata

Private, public and charter schools (Tuesdays and Fridays): scdhec.gov/covid19schools

The information above as well as extensive reporting on county-level information, demographics and more is available at scdhec.gov/COVID19. The website is updated between 1 p.m.-3 p.m. weekdays and 11 a.m.-1 p.m. weekends. Visit scdhec.gov/COVID19vaccine for the latest vaccine information.