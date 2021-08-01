SC shatters record with nearly 5,000 new COVID-19 cases in one day

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The state's health agency, DHEC, released their latest information Friday, showing nearly 5,000 new confirmed cases, an all-time record.
The numbers reflect data that ended a 24-hour period at 11:59 p.m. on January 6.
There were 4,986 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the latest data which is the all-time high since the pandemic began. The previous record, set December 25, was 4,420.
According to DHEC, there are now 5,217 confirmed deaths since the start of the pandemic, with 28 more reported in the latest numbers. There are also 6 probable deaths reported today, for a total of 478 probable deaths.
Hospitalizations continue to rise with 1,046 reported on Friday, with 261 of those patients in intensive care and 111 on ventilators.
Here are the rest of the day's numbers.
Today's cases and deaths (scdhec.gov/COVID19)
- New confirmed/probable total cases: 4,986/91 Summary click here
- New confirmed/probable total deaths: 28/6 Summary click here
Cumulative totals (scdhec.gov/COVID19)
- Confirmed and probable cases: 315,353/28,823
- Confirmed and probable deaths: 5,217/478
- Tests performed for South Carolinians: 3,948,383
Testing opportunities (scdhec.gov/COVID19testing)
Percent positive (scdhec.gov/COVID19dashboard)
- 15,691 individual test results reported statewide yesterday (not including antibody tests)
- 31.8% percent positive
Facility reports
- Hospital data (daily): scdhec.gov/COVID19hospitals
- Extended care facility data (Tuesdays and Fridays): scdhec.gov/nursinghomedata
- Assisted living visitation status (Tuesdays): scdhec.gov/nursinghomedata
- Private, public and charter schools (Tuesdays and Fridays): scdhec.gov/covid19schools
The information above as well as extensive reporting on county-level information, demographics and more is available at scdhec.gov/COVID19. The website is updated between 1 p.m.-3 p.m. weekdays and 11 a.m.-1 p.m. weekends.
