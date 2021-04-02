SC COVID cases below 2,000 for 3 straight days

There were 1,649 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the latest data.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina saw less than 2,000 new coronavirus cases for a third straight day, the first time the state's seen a streak like that in over two months.

The state's health agency, DHEC, released their latest information Thursday. The numbers reflect data that ended a 24-hour period at 11:59 p.m. on February 2.

There were 1,649 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the latest data. It was the third day in a row of less than 2,000 new cases, the first time that's happened since November 29-December 1. That time frame was right as the holiday case surge was beginning.

According to DHEC, there are now 6,730 confirmed deaths since the start of the pandemic, with 75 additional deaths reported in the latest numbers. The highest number of confirmed COVID-19 related deaths reported in a single day was 93, reported on January 15, 2021. There are also 19 probable deaths reported today, for a total of 757 probable deaths.

Hospitalizations saw a drop with 1,677 reported statewide, a drop of 83 from the previous day. There were 382 patients in intensive care and 239 on ventilators. A single day record of 2,453 hospitalizations was reported January 12, 2021.

Here are the rest of the day's numbers.

