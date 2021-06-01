SC hospitalizations set new record; over 4,000 new cases of COVID-19, 71 additional deaths

Hospitalizations continue to rise with 2,424 reported on Tuesday, with 469 of those patients in intensive care and 247 on ventilators.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The state's health agency, DHEC, released their latest information Wednesday. The numbers reflect data that ended a 24-hour period at 11:59 p.m. on January 4.

There were 4,037 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the latest data, and 101 probable new cases. The record for daily confirmed cases was 4,413 on Christmas Day. South Carolina had never seen a day above 4,000 before that date and had never seen more than 3,000 prior to December 9.

According to DHEC, there are 71 confirmed deaths reported today, a total of 5,139 since the start of the pandemic. There are also 13 probable deaths reported today, for a total of 443 probable deaths.

Hospitalizations continue to rise with 2,424 reported on Tuesday, with 469 of those patients in intensive care and 247 on ventilators.

Here are the rest of the day's numbers.

Today's cases and deaths (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

Cumulative totals (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

Confirmed and probable cases: 306,204/27,031

Confirmed and probable deaths: 5,139/443

Tests performed for South Carolinians: 3,856,645

Testing opportunities (scdhec.gov/COVID19testing)

Percent positive (scdhec.gov/COVID19dashboard)

13,052 individual test results reported statewide yesterday (not including antibody tests)

30.9% percent positive

Facility reports

Hospital data (daily): scdhec.gov/COVID19hospitals

Extended care facility data (Tuesdays and Fridays): scdhec.gov/nursinghomedata

Assisted living visitation status (Tuesdays): scdhec.gov/nursinghomedata

Private, public and charter schools (Tuesdays and Fridays): scdhec.gov/covid19schools

The information above as well as extensive reporting on county-level information, demographics and more is available at scdhec.gov/COVID19. The website is updated between 1 p.m.-3 p.m. weekdays and 11 a.m.-1 p.m. weekends. Visit scdhec.gov/COVID19vaccine for the latest vaccine information.