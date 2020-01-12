DHEC: 17.6% percent positive test level in SC for Dec. 1

1,297 new confirmed COVID-19 cases reported; 13 additional deaths in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina's percent positive climbed up to 17.6% in the latest data released by the state's health agency, DHEC.

The numbers reflect the day ending at 11:59 p.m. on November 29.

Overall, there were 1,297 new cases, up from 1,179 reported the previous day. There were also 13 additional confirmed deaths.

This now makes two straight weeks of more than 1,000 daily cases, and 20 of the last 21 days. The only exception was on November 15, where there were just under 1,000, with 988 reported.

The number of hospitalizations also continued to climb. There were 980 people in hospitals with the coronavirus, up over a 100 from over a week ago. The number of patients in ICU, however, dipped slightly back to 201.

You can see the overall trendline of new cases in the graphic below. The dotted line represents a 7-day moving average. While the overall trend has been up since October, there's been a dramatic rise since early November.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC's) full updates is below.

Today's cases and deaths (scdhec.gov/COVID19)



Cumulative totals (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

Confirmed and probable cases: 205,004/13,908

Confirmed and probable deaths: 4,091/313

Tests performed for South Carolinians: 2,727,268



Testing opportunities (scdhec.gov/COVID19testing)

Testing opportunities available statewide: 282



Percent positive (scdhec.gov/COVID19dashboard)

7,375 individual test results reported statewide (not including antibody tests)

17.6% percent positive



Facility reports

Hospital data (daily): scdhec.gov/COVID19hospitals

Extended care facility data (Tuesdays and Fridays): scdhec.gov/nursinghomedata

Assisted living visitation status (Tuesdays): scdhec.gov/nursinghomedata

Private, public and charter schools (Tuesdays and Fridays): scdhec.gov/covid19schools



The information above as well as extensive reporting on county-level information, demographics and more is available at scdhec.gov/COVID19. The website is updated between 1 p.m.-3 p.m. weekdays and 11 a.m.-1 p.m. weekends. Visit scdhec.gov/COVID19vaccine for the latest vaccine information.