SC sees lowest one-day total of COVID cases in nearly a year, data shows

There were 158 cases of COVID-19 reported on May 18 with 3.7% positivity rate.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina has recorded its lowest one day total of new COVID-19 cases in almost a year, based on an analysis of the data provided on the state health agency's website.

South Carolina’s Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) released their latest information Tuesday. The numbers reflect data that ended a 24-hour period at 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, May 16, 2021.

Those numbers show there were 158 new total cases of COVID19. Based on data available on the state's testing and projections page, that is the lowest one day total since May 24, 2020--the Sunday before Memorial Day of last year. On that date, just 100 cases were recorded.

The latest data reflects information collected on a weekend, which is the timeframe when typically the fewest number of cases are reported each week. Still, the number is reflective of the continued downward trend of cases as more people in the state have become fully vaccinated.

For context, a record 6,824 new total cases were reported on January 8. South Carolina had never seen a day above 4,000 before Christmas Day and had never seen more than 3,000 prior to December 9, 2020.

According to DHEC, there have been a total of 8,502 confirmed deaths since the start of the pandemic, with 2 additional deaths reported in the latest numbers. The highest number of confirmed COVID-19 related deaths reported in a single day was 88, reported on January 20, 2021. There were 0 probable deaths reported today, for a total of 1,154 probable deaths.

Hospitalizations remain steady with 319 new hospitalizations reported on Tuesday, with 94 of those patients in intensive care and 40 on ventilators. A single day record of 2,453 hospitalizations was reported January 12, 2021.

Here are the rest of the day's numbers.

Today's cases and deaths (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

Cumulative totals (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

Confirmed and probable cases: 489,164/99,934

Confirmed and probable deaths: 8,502/1,154

Tests performed for South Carolinians: 7,709,316

Vaccination totals (scdhec.gov/covid19/covid-19-vaccination-dashboard)

Total doses received by SC residents: 3,206,692

Total SC residents with at least 1 vaccine: 1,824,105

Total SC residents who have been completely vaccinated: 1,493,820

Percent of SC residents who have been completely vaccinated: 34.5%

Testing opportunities (scdhec.gov/COVID19testing)

Percent positive (scdhec.gov/COVID19dashboard)

5,602 molecular test results reported statewide yesterday (not including antibody tests)

3.7% percent positive

Facility reports

Hospital data (daily): scdhec.gov/COVID19hospitals

Extended care facility data (Tuesdays and Fridays): scdhec.gov/nursinghomedata

Assisted living visitation status (Tuesdays): scdhec.gov/nursinghomedata

Private, public and charter schools (Tuesdays and Fridays): scdhec.gov/covid19schools

The information above as well as extensive reporting on county-level information, demographics and more is available at scdhec.gov/COVID19. The website is updated between 1 p.m.-3 p.m. weekdays and 11 a.m.-1 p.m. weekends. Visit scdhec.gov/COVID19vaccine for the latest vaccine information.