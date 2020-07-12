Over 2,400 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in SC, 12 new deaths

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina saw its fourth straight day of over 2,400 new coronavirus cases, continuing an unprecedented streak since the pandemic begin that indicates the state is in the peak of the virus.
The state's health agency, DHEC, announce 2,413 new cases for the 24 hour period ending at 11:59 p.m. on Saturday, December 7. There were also 12 new confirmed deaths.
In total, there have now been over 10,000 cases in just the last four days. For perspective, that's the same number as from the beginning of the pandemic until Memorial Day in late May.
The percent positive of cases was at 19.4 percent.
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced the following COVID-19 updates.
Today's cases and deaths (scdhec.gov/COVID19)
- New confirmed/probable total cases: 2,413/25 Summary click here
- New confirmed/probable total deaths: 12/1 Summary click here
Cumulative totals (scdhec.gov/COVID19)
- Confirmed and probable cases: 218,820/15,832
- Confirmed and probable deaths: 4,249/330
- Tests performed for South Carolinians: 2,899,181
Testing opportunities (scdhec.gov/findatest)
- Testing opportunities available statewide: 306
Percent positive (scdhec.gov/COVID19dashboard)
- 12,452 new individual test results reported statewide (not including antibody tests)
- 19.4% percent positive
Facility reports
- Hospital data (daily): scdhec.gov/COVID19hospitals
- Extended care facility data (Tuesdays and Fridays): scdhec.gov/nursinghomedata
- Assisted living visitation status (Tuesdays): scdhec.gov/nursinghomedata
- Private, public and charter schools (Tuesdays and Fridays): scdhec.gov/covid19schools
The information above as well as extensive reporting on county-level information, demographics and more is available at scdhec.gov/COVID19. The website is updated between 1 p.m.-3 p.m. weekdays and 11 a.m.-1 p.m. weekends. Visit scdhec.gov/COVID19vaccine for the latest vaccine information.
Additional information and resources