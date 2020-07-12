Over 2,400 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in SC, 12 new deaths

Percent positive dips below 20% as number of confirmed cases continue to rise in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina saw its fourth straight day of over 2,400 new coronavirus cases, continuing an unprecedented streak since the pandemic begin that indicates the state is in the peak of the virus.

The state's health agency, DHEC, announce 2,413 new cases for the 24 hour period ending at 11:59 p.m. on Saturday, December 7. There were also 12 new confirmed deaths.

In total, there have now been over 10,000 cases in just the last four days. For perspective, that's the same number as from the beginning of the pandemic until Memorial Day in late May.

The percent positive of cases was at 19.4 percent.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced the following COVID-19 updates.

