4,809 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, 18 additional deaths reported Jan. 14

DHEC continues struggle with internal systems issues, case counts remain underreported for fourth day

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The state's health agency, DHEC, released their latest information Thursday. The numbers reflect data that ended a 24-hour period at 11:59 p.m. on January 12.

There were 4,809 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the latest data. A record 5,112 cases were reported on January 8. South Carolina had never seen a day above 4,000 before Christmas Day and had never seen more than 3,000 prior to December 9, 2020.

According to DHEC, there are now 5,420 confirmed deaths since the start of the pandemic, with 18 additional deaths reported in the latest numbers. There are also 5 probable deaths reported today, for a total of 514 probable deaths.

Hospitalizations continue to rise with 2,427 reported on Thursday, with 465 of those patients in intensive care and 290 on ventilators. A single day record 2,466 hospitalizations were reported January 13, 2021.

Here are the rest of the day's numbers.

Today's cases and deaths (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

Cumulative totals (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

Confirmed and probable cases: 337,845/33,335

Confirmed and probable deaths: 5,420/514

Tests performed for South Carolinians: 4,168,325

Testing opportunities (scdhec.gov/COVID19testing)

Percent positive (scdhec.gov/COVID19dashboard)

18,115 individual test results reported statewide yesterday (not including antibody tests)

26.5% percent positive

Facility reports

Hospital data (daily): scdhec.gov/COVID19hospitals

Extended care facility data (Tuesdays and Fridays): scdhec.gov/nursinghomedata

Assisted living visitation status (Tuesdays): scdhec.gov/nursinghomedata

Private, public and charter schools (Tuesdays and Fridays): scdhec.gov/covid19schools

The information above as well as extensive reporting on county-level information, demographics and more is available at scdhec.gov/COVID19. The website is updated between 1 p.m.-3 p.m. weekdays and 11 a.m.-1 p.m. weekends. Visit scdhec.gov/COVID19vaccine for the latest vaccine information.