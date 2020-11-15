x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Columbia's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Columbia, South Carolina | WLTX.com

Coronavirus Numbers

1,339 confirmed new COVID-19 cases, 2 new confirmed deaths reported Sunday, Nov. 15

Over 2.3 million tests have been performed in South Carolina with a total of 184,360 confirmed cases and 3,846 confirmed deaths
Credit: wltx

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) today announced the following COVID-19 updates.

Today's cases and deaths (scdhec.gov/COVID19

This is the sixth straight day the number of coronavirus cases has topped 1,000: there were 1,617 on Saturday, 1,348 on Friday; 1,283 the previous day; 1,018 the day before that, and 1,340 the week before that.

Cumulative totals (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

  • Confirmed and probable cases: 184,360/11,147
  • Confirmed and probable deaths: 3,846/266
  • Tests performed for South Carolinians: 2,331,961

Testing opportunities (scdhec.gov/COVID19testing)

  • Current mobile testing events: 69
  • Current permanent testing sites available: 216

Percent positive (scdhec.gov/COVID19dashboard)

  • 8,694 individual test results reported statewide yesterday (not including antibody tests)
  • 15.4% percent positive

Facility reports

The information above as well as extensive reporting on county-level information, demographics and more is available at scdhec.gov/COVID19. The website is updated between 1 – 3 p.m. weekdays and 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. weekends. Visit scdhec.gov/COVID19vaccine for the latest vaccine information.

Additional information and resources

Related Articles