1,339 confirmed new COVID-19 cases, 2 new confirmed deaths reported Sunday, Nov. 15

Over 2.3 million tests have been performed in South Carolina with a total of 184,360 confirmed cases and 3,846 confirmed deaths

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) today announced the following COVID-19 updates.

Today's cases and deaths (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

This is the sixth straight day the number of coronavirus cases has topped 1,000: there were 1,617 on Saturday, 1,348 on Friday; 1,283 the previous day; 1,018 the day before that, and 1,340 the week before that.





Cumulative totals (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

Confirmed and probable cases: 184,360/11,147

Confirmed and probable deaths: 3,846/266

Tests performed for South Carolinians: 2,331,961

Testing opportunities (scdhec.gov/COVID19testing)

Current mobile testing events: 69

Current permanent testing sites available: 216

Percent positive (scdhec.gov/COVID19dashboard)

8,694 individual test results reported statewide yesterday (not including antibody tests)

15.4% percent positive

Facility reports

Hospital data (daily): scdhec.gov/COVID19hospitals

Extended care facility data (Tuesdays and Fridays): scdhec.gov/nursinghomedata

Assisted living visitation status (Tuesdays): scdhec.gov/nursinghomedata

Private, public and charter schools (Tuesdays and Fridays): scdhec.gov/covid19schools

The information above as well as extensive reporting on county-level information, demographics and more is available at scdhec.gov/COVID19. The website is updated between 1 – 3 p.m. weekdays and 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. weekends. Visit scdhec.gov/COVID19vaccine for the latest vaccine information.

Do you know what to do if someone you live with is diagnosed with #COVID19? We have an answer: https://t.co/ZDBikKaafe.#PublicHealth #SlowTheSpread pic.twitter.com/CVhFiPoln3 — CDC (@CDCgov) November 15, 2020