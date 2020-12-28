DHEC: 1,540 new cases of COVID-19 and 18 additional deaths reported as of Dec. 26

Daily reported cases down from all time high of 4,370 reported on Christmas Day in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Although the number of confirmed cases dropped significantly over the Christmas Eve/Christmas Day totals, the percent of tests performed that were positive rose five points to 28.5% on Saturday.

The state had an all time high number of confirmed new cases of COVID-19 reported on Christmas Day -- 4,370. The number of cases reported Dec. 26 is the lowest it has been since Dec. 1 -- 1,540.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) today announced the following COVID-19 updates as of Saturday, Dec. 26.

Today's cases and deaths (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

Cumulative totals (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

Confirmed and probable cases: 275,285/22,765

Confirmed and probable deaths: 4,782/391

Tests performed for South Carolinians: 3,587,445

Testing opportunities (scdhec.gov/findatest)

Testing opportunities available statewide: 282

Percent positive (scdhec.gov/COVID19dashboard)

5,397 individual test results reported statewide yesterday (not including antibody tests)

28.5% percent positive

Facility reports

Hospital data (daily): scdhec.gov/COVID19hospitals

Extended care facility data (Tuesdays and Fridays): scdhec.gov/nursinghomedata

Assisted living visitation status (Tuesdays): scdhec.gov/nursinghomedata

Private, public and charter schools (Tuesdays and Fridays): scdhec.gov/schools

The information above as well as extensive reporting on county-level information, demographics and more is available at scdhec.gov/COVID19. The website is updated between 1 p.m. - 3 p.m. weekdays and 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. weekends. Visit scdhec.gov/COVID19vaccine for the latest vaccine information.