2,570 new virus cases, 2,353 hospitalizations reported on Jan. 19

While number of positive cases decrease, the number of hospitalizations in South Carolina remain steady.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The state's health agency, DHEC, released their latest information Tuesday. The numbers reflect data that ended a 24-hour period at 11:59 p.m. on January 17.

There were 2,570 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the latest data. A record 6,824 new positive cases were reported on January 8. South Carolina had never seen a day above 4,000 before Christmas Day and had never seen more than 3,000 prior to December 9, 2020.

According to DHEC, there are now 5,673 total confirmed deaths since the start of the pandemic, with 11 additional deaths reported in the latest numbers. There were no probable deaths reported today, for a total of 586 probable deaths.

Hospitalizations remain somewhat steady with 2,353 hospitalizations reported on Tuesday, with 483 of those patients in intensive care and xxx on ventilators. A single day record 2,453 hospitalizations were reported January 12, 2021.

According to DHEC, the internal database issue in reporting previous data has been fixed. It was not a security breach, and no data was lost.

During the days with the error, DHEC placed a disclaimer on its daily case reporting webpage. According to DHEC, this error began January 8. As of January 16, the problem has been solved.

Here are the rest of the day's numbers.

Today's cases and deaths (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

Cumulative totals (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

Confirmed and probable cases: 357,508/36,810

Confirmed and probable deaths: 5,673/586

Tests performed for South Carolinians: 4,402,976

Testing opportunities (scdhec.gov/COVID19testing)

Percent positive (scdhec.gov/COVID19dashboard)

10,773 individual test results reported statewide yesterday (not including antibody tests)

23.9% percent positive

Facility reports

Hospital data (daily): scdhec.gov/COVID19hospitals

Extended care facility data (Tuesdays and Fridays): scdhec.gov/nursinghomedata

Assisted living visitation status (Tuesdays): scdhec.gov/nursinghomedata

Private, public and charter schools (Tuesdays and Fridays): scdhec.gov/covid19schools

The information above as well as extensive reporting on county-level information, demographics and more is available at scdhec.gov/COVID19. The website is updated between 1 p.m.-3 p.m. weekdays and 11 a.m.-1 p.m. weekends. Visit scdhec.gov/COVID19vaccine for the latest vaccine information.