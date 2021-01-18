Daily new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in SC dip below 3,000

South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reports hospitalizations dropped slightly with 2,342 reported on Monday

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The state's health agency, DHEC, released their latest information Monday, January 18 The numbers reflect data that ended a 24-hour period at 11:59 p.m. on January 16.

There were 2,946 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the latest data. A record 6,824 new positive cases were reported on January 8. South Carolina had never seen a day above 4,000 before Christmas Day and had never seen more than 3,000 prior to December 9, 2020.

According to DHEC, there are now 5,662 confirmed deaths since the start of the pandemic, with 8 additional deaths reported in the latest numbers. There are also 4 probable deaths reported today, for a total of 586 probable deaths.

Hospitalizations dropped slightly with 2,342 reported on Monday, with 478 of those patients in intensive care and 317 on ventilators. A single day record 2,453 hospitalizations were reported January 12, 2021.

According to DHEC, the internal database issue in reporting previous data has been fixed. It was not a security breach, and no data was lost.

During the days with the error, DHEC placed a disclaimer on its daily case reporting webpage. According to DHEC, this error began January 8. As of January 16, the problem has been solved.

Here are the rest of the day's numbers.

Today's cases and deaths (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

Cumulative totals (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

Confirmed and probable cases: 354,895/36,569

Confirmed and probable deaths: 5,662/586

Tests performed for South Carolinians: 4,370,454

Testing opportunities (scdhec.gov/COVID19testing)

Percent positive (scdhec.gov/COVID19dashboard)

12,806 individual test results reported statewide yesterday (not including antibody tests)

23% percent positive

