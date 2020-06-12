43 additional deaths from COVID-19; 2,538 new cases reported Sunday

Percent positive again over 20%, this brings the total confirmed coronavirus cases in South Carolina to 216,378 and confirmed deaths to 4,237.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina saw another near record of coroanvirus cases Sunday, the third day in a row that the state has recorded roughly 2,500 or more cases in a single day.

The data was released Sunday morning by DHEC, the state's health agency, and represents information ending at 11:59 p.m. on Friday, December 4. According to the numbers, there were 2,538 new cases, down from an all-time pandemic high of 2,716 a day earlier.

However, this was the third straight day of well over 2,000 cases. During the previous peak of the coronavirus in the state back in July, there were a total of 5 days of more than 2,000 cases spread out over nearly three weeks, and the highest total during that time was 2,322.

The state also announced 43 additional deaths. The percent positive rate for the state was 21.2%.

Here is the latest trendline on cases.

A full look at the latest data is below.

Today's cases and deaths (scdhec.gov/COVID19)



Cumulative totals (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

Confirmed and probable cases: 216,378/15,721

Confirmed and probable deaths: 4,237/329

Tests performed for South Carolinians: 2,869,493



Testing opportunities (scdhec.gov/findatest)

Testing opportunities available statewide: 297



Percent positive (scdhec.gov/COVID19dashboard)

11,980 new individual test results reported statewide (not including antibody tests)

21.2% percent positive



Facility reports

Hospital data (daily): scdhec.gov/COVID19hospitals

Extended care facility data (Tuesdays and Fridays): scdhec.gov/nursinghomedata

Assisted living visitation status (Tuesdays): scdhec.gov/nursinghomedata

Private, public and charter schools (Tuesdays and Fridays): scdhec.gov/covid19schools



The information above as well as extensive reporting on county-level information, demographics and more is available at scdhec.gov/COVID19. The website is updated between 1 p.m.-3 p.m. weekdays and 11 a.m.-1 p.m. weekends. Visit scdhec.gov/COVID19vaccine for the latest vaccine information.