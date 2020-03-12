1,754 new SC confirmed cases of COVID-19, percent positive near 24%

208,438 total confirmed coronavirus cases and 4,145 COVID-19 deaths in South Carolina since March

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina's percent positive of coronavirus cases jumped up to nearly 24 percent the number of daily cases trending towards the initial spike experienced in July.

The state's health agency, DHEC, released their latest numbers Thursday. They show 1,754 new cases for a 24 hour period ending at 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, December 1. There were also 21 new deaths reported.

The percent positive of tests done was 23.8%.

The numbers are now holding in the range of what was seen during late June, July, and early August, which were the peak months so far of the coronavirus in South Carolina.

The number of patients hospitalized also rose to 1,046, with 261 of those in intensive care and 111 ventilated.

Here is the full update from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) .

Today's cases and deaths (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

Cumulative totals (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

Confirmed and probable cases: 208,435/14,628

Confirmed and probable deaths: 4,145/321

Tests performed for South Carolinians: 2,773,206

Testing opportunities (scdhec.gov/findatest)

Testing opportunities available statewide: 299

Percent positive (scdhec.gov/COVID19dashboard)

7,360 new individual test results reported statewide (not including antibody tests)

23.8% percent positive

Facility reports

Hospital data (daily): scdhec.gov/COVID19hospitals

Extended care facility data (Tuesdays and Fridays): scdhec.gov/nursinghomedata

Assisted living visitation status (Tuesdays): scdhec.gov/nursinghomedata

Private, public and charter schools (Tuesdays and Fridays): scdhec.gov/schools

The information above as well as extensive reporting on county-level information, demographics and more is available at scdhec.gov/COVID19. The website is updated between 1 p.m.-3 p.m. weekdays and 11 a.m.-1 p.m. weekends. Visit scdhec.gov/COVID19vaccine for the latest vaccine information.