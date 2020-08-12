x
DHEC: 5th straight day of over 2,000 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in South Carolina

2,115 new cases, 4 additional deaths, percent positive slips to 18.9% on Tuesday, Dec. 8

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Today marked the fifth straight day of over 2,000 new confirmed coronavirus cases in South Carolina. 

The state saw 2,115 cases, down from over 2,418 the previous day. However, the numbers released Tuesday are for a 24 hour period ending at the end of Sunday night, a weekend day when people likely did not get tested.

The percent positive rate went down again, to 18.9%, down last week where we saw several days above 20 percent. 

Hospitalizations did see an increase, jumping by 154 from 1,025 to 1,179. Those numbers typically fluctuate a bit, so we'll have to monitor for several days to see if there is an overall trend. 

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced the following COVID-19 updates.

Today's cases and deaths (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

Credit: SCDHEC


Cumulative totals (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

  • Confirmed and probable cases: 220,961/15,993
  • Confirmed and probable deaths: 4,253/332
  • Tests performed for South Carolinians: 2,927,403


Testing opportunities (scdhec.gov/COVID19testing)

  • Testing opportunities available statewide: 311


Percent positive (scdhec.gov/COVID19dashboard)

  • 11,214 new individual test results reported statewide (not including antibody tests)
  • 18.9% percent positive


Facility reports

Additional information and resources

