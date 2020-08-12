DHEC: 5th straight day of over 2,000 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Today marked the fifth straight day of over 2,000 new confirmed coronavirus cases in South Carolina.
The state saw 2,115 cases, down from over 2,418 the previous day. However, the numbers released Tuesday are for a 24 hour period ending at the end of Sunday night, a weekend day when people likely did not get tested.
The percent positive rate went down again, to 18.9%, down last week where we saw several days above 20 percent.
Hospitalizations did see an increase, jumping by 154 from 1,025 to 1,179. Those numbers typically fluctuate a bit, so we'll have to monitor for several days to see if there is an overall trend.
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced the following COVID-19 updates.
Today's cases and deaths (scdhec.gov/COVID19)
- New confirmed/probable total cases: 2,115/33 Summary click here
- New confirmed/probable total deaths: 4/2 Summary click here
Cumulative totals (scdhec.gov/COVID19)
- Confirmed and probable cases: 220,961/15,993
- Confirmed and probable deaths: 4,253/332
- Tests performed for South Carolinians: 2,927,403
Testing opportunities (scdhec.gov/COVID19testing)
- Testing opportunities available statewide: 311
Percent positive (scdhec.gov/COVID19dashboard)
- 11,214 new individual test results reported statewide (not including antibody tests)
- 18.9% percent positive
Facility reports
- Hospital data (daily): scdhec.gov/COVID19hospitals
- Extended care facility data (Tuesdays and Fridays): scdhec.gov/nursinghomedata
- Assisted living visitation status (Tuesdays): scdhec.gov/nursinghomedata
- Private, public and charter schools (Tuesdays and Fridays): scdhec.gov/covid19schools
The information above as well as extensive reporting on county-level information, demographics and more is available at scdhec.gov/COVID19. The website is updated between 1 p.m.-3 p.m. weekdays and 11 a.m.-1 p.m. weekends. Visit scdhec.gov/COVID19vaccine for the latest vaccine information.
Additional information and resources