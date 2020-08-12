DHEC: 5th straight day of over 2,000 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in South Carolina

2,115 new cases, 4 additional deaths, percent positive slips to 18.9% on Tuesday, Dec. 8

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Today marked the fifth straight day of over 2,000 new confirmed coronavirus cases in South Carolina.

The state saw 2,115 cases, down from over 2,418 the previous day. However, the numbers released Tuesday are for a 24 hour period ending at the end of Sunday night, a weekend day when people likely did not get tested.

The percent positive rate went down again, to 18.9%, down last week where we saw several days above 20 percent.

Hospitalizations did see an increase, jumping by 154 from 1,025 to 1,179. Those numbers typically fluctuate a bit, so we'll have to monitor for several days to see if there is an overall trend.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced the following COVID-19 updates.

Today's cases and deaths (scdhec.gov/COVID19)



Cumulative totals (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

Confirmed and probable cases: 220,961/15,993

Confirmed and probable deaths: 4,253/332

Tests performed for South Carolinians: 2,927,403



Testing opportunities (scdhec.gov/COVID19testing)

Testing opportunities available statewide: 311



Percent positive (scdhec.gov/COVID19dashboard)

11,214 new individual test results reported statewide (not including antibody tests)

18.9% percent positive



Facility reports

Hospital data (daily): scdhec.gov/COVID19hospitals

Extended care facility data (Tuesdays and Fridays): scdhec.gov/nursinghomedata

Assisted living visitation status (Tuesdays): scdhec.gov/nursinghomedata

Private, public and charter schools (Tuesdays and Fridays): scdhec.gov/covid19schools

The information above as well as extensive reporting on county-level information, demographics and more is available at scdhec.gov/COVID19. The website is updated between 1 p.m.-3 p.m. weekdays and 11 a.m.-1 p.m. weekends. Visit scdhec.gov/COVID19vaccine for the latest vaccine information.