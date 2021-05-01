x
SC sees large one day jump in COVID-19 hospitalizations for new record

2,344 people are hospitalized, a new record in the pandemic, and up 189 from the day before.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina saw one its largest one day jumps in coronavirus hospitalizations, helping the state set a new record, as the number of people getting seriously sick from COVID-19 continues to climb.

The state's health agency, DHEC, released their latest information Tuesday. It showed 2,344 people are hospitalized, a new record in the pandemic, and up 189 from the day before. That's the largest one-day increase over the last month, when hospitalizations began to spike. 

Of those patients, 447 were in ICU, also an all-time record, and 241 patients are on ventilators. 

Meanwhile, there were 2,285 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the latest data, which represents a 24-hour period ending at 11:59 p.m. on January 3.

According to DHEC, there are now 5,068 confirmed deaths since the start of the pandemic, with 12 more reported in the latest numbers. There are also 3 more probable deaths reported today, for a total of 430 probable deaths.

Here are the rest of the day's numbers.

Today's cases and deaths (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

Cumulative totals (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

  • Confirmed and probable cases: 302,003/26,070
  • Confirmed and probable deaths: 5,068/430
  • Tests performed for South Carolinians: 3,818,562

Testing opportunities (scdhec.gov/COVID19testing)

Percent positive (scdhec.gov/COVID19dashboard)

  • 7,442 individual test results reported statewide yesterday (not including antibody tests)
  • 30.7% percent positive

Facility reports

The information above as well as extensive reporting on county-level information, demographics and more is available at scdhec.gov/COVID19. The website is updated between 1 p.m.-3 p.m. weekdays and 11 a.m.-1 p.m. weekends. Visit scdhec.gov/COVID19vaccine for the latest vaccine information.

