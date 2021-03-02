Less than 2,000 COVID-19 cases, 64 deaths reported in SC

There were 1,762 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the latest data.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The state's health agency, DHEC, released their latest information Wednesday. The numbers reflect data that ended a 24-hour period at 11:59 p.m. on February 1.

There were 1,762 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the latest data. A record 6,824 new positive cases were reported on January 8.

According to DHEC, there are now 6,663 confirmed deaths since the start of the pandemic, with 64 additional deaths reported in the latest numbers. The highest number of confirmed COVID-19 related deaths reported in a single day was 93, reported on January 15, 2021. There are also 15 probable deaths reported today, for a total of 731 probable deaths.

Hospitalizations remain steady with 1,760 hospitalizations reported on Wednesday, with 391 of those patients in intensive care and 238 on ventilators. A single day record of 2,453 hospitalizations was reported January 12, 2021.

Here are the rest of the day's numbers.

Confirmed and probable cases: 402,361/48,433

Confirmed and probable deaths: 6,663/731

Tests performed for South Carolinians: 5,051,146

15,289 individual test results reported statewide yesterday (not including antibody tests)

16.1% percent positive

