2,583 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 36 additional deaths reported by DHEC

COLUMBIA, S.C. — For the second day in a row, the number of new confirmed cases of coronavirus in South Carolina dropped slightly. The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced Sunday, Dec. 20, that there were 2,583 new confirmed cases, almost 400 less that the day before, and considerably less than the all time high of 3,648 set on Friday, Dec. 18.
Heading into the final two weeks of 2020, health experts expect the number of cases to hold steady -- or even rise -- as people gather for the holidays.
A new strain of the virus was reported in the United Kingdom earlier this week. Virus mutations happen all the time and the new coronavirus strain spreading in Europe is probably not more lethal than other strains, but early data shows it is easier to transmit.
The DHEC data for South Carolina for Sunday, Dec. 20:
Today's cases and deaths (scdhec.gov/COVID19)
- New confirmed/probable total cases: 2,583/25 Summary click here
- New confirmed/probable total deaths: 36/4 Summary click here
Cumulative totals (scdhec.gov/COVID19)
- Confirmed and probable cases: 253,034/20,372
- Confirmed and probable deaths: 4,566/369
- Tests performed for South Carolinians: 3,318,220
Testing opportunities (scdhec.gov/findatest)
- Testing opportunities available statewide: 139
Percent positive (scdhec.gov/COVID19dashboard)
- 11,553 new individual test results reported statewide (not including antibody tests)
- 22.4% percent positive
Facility reports
- Hospital data (daily): scdhec.gov/COVID19hospitals
- Extended care facility data (Tuesdays and Fridays): scdhec.gov/nursinghomedata
- Assisted living visitation status (Tuesdays): scdhec.gov/nursinghomedata
- Private, public and charter schools (Tuesdays and Fridays): scdhec.gov/schools
The information above as well as extensive reporting on county-level information, demographics and more is available at scdhec.gov/COVID19. The website is updated between 1 p.m. - 3 p.m. weekdays and 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. weekends. Visit scdhec.gov/COVID19vaccine for the latest vaccine information.
