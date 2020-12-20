2,583 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 36 additional deaths reported by DHEC

SC's Department of Health and Environmental Control reports the percent positive is 22.4% from 11,553 new individual test results reported statewide

COLUMBIA, S.C. — For the second day in a row, the number of new confirmed cases of coronavirus in South Carolina dropped slightly. The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced Sunday, Dec. 20, that there were 2,583 new confirmed cases, almost 400 less that the day before, and considerably less than the all time high of 3,648 set on Friday, Dec. 18.

Heading into the final two weeks of 2020, health experts expect the number of cases to hold steady -- or even rise -- as people gather for the holidays.

A new strain of the virus was reported in the United Kingdom earlier this week. Virus mutations happen all the time and the new coronavirus strain spreading in Europe is probably not more lethal than other strains, but early data shows it is easier to transmit.

The DHEC data for South Carolina for Sunday, Dec. 20:

Confirmed and probable cases: 253,034/20,372

Confirmed and probable deaths: 4,566/369

Tests performed for South Carolinians: 3,318,220

Testing opportunities available statewide: 139

11,553 new individual test results reported statewide (not including antibody tests)

22.4% percent positive

