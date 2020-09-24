Free, self-administered COVID-19 testing continues in Columbia; 664 new confirmed cases reported

New nasal tests are described as "pain-free" and offers quick turnaround on test results

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced free, self-administered COVID-19 testing continues to be available at Founders Park and Martin Luther King Jr. Park in Columbia as part of surge testing provided by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). The testing offered is simple and pain-free and DHEC is working to begin incorporating this type of self-administered test at its testing locations.

The testing is/has:

No cost

Pain-free

Short wait times

No ID requirement

Quick turnaround on test results

Open to anyone, regardless of residency

“Testing remains a critical component in the fight against COVID-19, and DHEC is asking South Carolinians to do your part to get tested,” said Dr. Brannon Traxler, DHEC interim Public Health Director. “By getting tested, you are helping us stay vigilant and take the needed actions to stop the spread of this virus.”

For more information about this HHS surge testing opportunity, visit doineedacovid19test.com.

DHEC continues to recommend that anyone who is regularly out in the community to get tested at least once a month. Testing for COVID-19 is essential because it helps identify people who are infected with the virus, whether they have symptoms or not.

There are an additional 617 testing opportunities currently available across the state, including 385 mobile testing events scheduled through October 31 and there are 257 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state. Find a testing clinic or event near you at scdhec.gov/covid19testing.

Latest COVID-19 Update

(September 24, 2020)

DHEC announced Thursday 664 new confirmed cases and 43 new probable cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, 16 additional confirmed deaths and 3 new probable deaths.



This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 139,021, probable cases to 3,686, confirmed deaths to 3,097, and 182 probable deaths.



Who Should Get Tested?

If you are out and about in the community, around others, or not able to socially distance or wear a mask, we recommend that you get tested at least once a month.

Routine testing allows public health workers to diagnose those who are asymptomatic and interrupt the ongoing spread of the virus. Learn more about who should get tested here.

617 Testing Opportunities Available Statewide

Testing for COVID-19 is essential because it helps identify people who are infected with the virus, whether they have symptoms or not.

DHEC is working with community partners to set up mobile testing clinics and make testing available in communities across the state. Currently, there are 360 mobile testing events scheduled through October 31 and there are 257 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state. Find a testing clinic or event near you at scdhec.gov/covid19testing.



Testing in South Carolina

As of yesterday, a total of 1,313,306 tests have been conducted in the state. See a detailed breakdown of tests in South Carolina on the Data and Projections webpage. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week, and the Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours.

Percent Positive

The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC yesterday statewide was 6,995 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 9.5%.

Hospital Bed Occupancy

Hospitals report their information each day to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services by way of TeleTracking, and that same reporting is also provided to DHEC. Click here to view data from today's TeleTracking report.

COVID-19 Information

For the latest information related to COVID-19 visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.