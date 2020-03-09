Daily SC virus cases rise to 1,084, 12 additional deaths

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 119,822 probable cases to 1,874, confirmed deaths to 2,667, and 140 probable deaths.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The number of daily coronavirus cases in South Carolina topped 1,000 again for the first time since last week.

DHEC announced Thursday 1,084 new confirmed cases and 12 additional confirmed deaths. There were also 29 new probable cases and 1 new probable death.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 119,822 probable cases to 1,874, confirmed deaths to 2,667, and 140 probable deaths.

In the Midlands, Richland County had the most cases with 112. Here's a look at the other counties: Calhoun (2), Clarendon (5), Fairfield (16), Kershaw (14), Lee (9), Lexington (49), Newberry (23), Orangeburg (9), Saluda (13), Sumter (17).

Testing in South Carolina

As of Wednesday, a total of 1,033,762 tests have been conducted in the state. See a detailed breakdown of tests in South Carolina on the Data and Projections webpage. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week, and the Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours.

Percent Positive

The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC Thursday statewide was 6,560 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 16.5%.

More Than 480 Testing Opportunities Available Statewide

Testing for COVID-19 is essential because it helps identify people who are infected with the virus, whether or not they have symptoms, so they can isolate themselves and keep those around them from becoming infected, especially at-risk individuals who can develop life-threatening illness if they contract the virus. Identifying those with COVID-19 who have symptoms helps ensure they receive the medical treatment they need.

DHEC is working with community partners to set up mobile testing clinics and make testing available in communities across the state. Currently, there are 248 mobile testing events scheduled through October 17 and there are 236 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state. Find a testing clinic or event near you at scdhec.gov/covid19testing.

Hospital Bed Occupancy

Hospitals report their information each day to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services by way of TeleTracking, and that same reporting is also provided to DHEC. Click here to view data from today's TeleTracking report.

COVID-19 Information

For the latest information related to COVID-19 visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.