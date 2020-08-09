SC sees lowest number of COVID cases in over 3 months

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 123,801 probable cases, to 2,107, confirmed deaths to 2,772, and 140 probable deaths.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina saw its lowest one day total of coronavirus cases in over three months, based on the latest data from the state health agency.

DHEC announced 339 new confirmed cases and 10 new probable cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, 5 additional confirmed deaths and no new probable deaths.



The 339 cases is the lowest number since June 2, when 237 cases were reported.

However, it should be noted, the University of South Carolina, had to shut down its saliva testing center for five days after a staffer got sick and has not been doing its rapid tests. And the number of tests were down dramatically, about half of what they were based on the numbers from Friday.



More Than 470 Testing Opportunities Available Statewide

Testing for COVID-19 is essential because it helps identify people who are infected with the virus, whether or not they have symptoms, so they can isolate themselves and keep those around them from becoming infected, especially at-risk individuals who can develop life-threatening illness if they contract the virus. Identifying those with COVID-19 who have symptoms helps ensure they receive the medical treatment they need.



DHEC is working with community partners to set up mobile testing clinics and make testing available in communities across the state. Currently, there are 242 mobile testing events scheduled through October 17 and there are 233 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state. Find a testing clinic or event near you at scdhec.gov/covid19testing.



Testing in South Carolina

As of yesterday, a total of 1,079,586 tests have been conducted in the state. See a detailed breakdown of tests in South Carolina on the Data and Projections webpage. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week, and the Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours.



Percent Positive

The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC yesterday statewide was 2,993 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 11.3%.

Hospital Bed Occupancy

Hospitals report their information each day to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services by way of TeleTracking, and that same reporting is also provided to DHEC. Click here to view data from today's TeleTracking report.

COVID-19 Information

For the latest information related to COVID-19 visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.

DHEC launches new pledge for businesses:

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) is launching a new pledge project Tuesday to further engage the Palmetto State’s business community in the fight against COVID-19.



The project, which appears as a new feature on DHEC’s “Stay SC Strong” website, encourages business leaders to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the workplace by following four major workplace safety practices that can lower the risk of infection for employees, customers and clients, and other important stakeholders.



“We’re proud of the efforts South Carolina businesses and the Department of Commerce have put forth as we work together to fight COVID-19,” said Dr. Joan Duwve, DHEC Public Health Director. “South Carolina’s business community continues to play an important role in protecting their workforce as well as the public who rely on the services and goods they provide. We hope this new campaign empowers businesses to be united as leaders in the community to keep South Carolinians safe and the state safely open for business.”



When business leaders sign the “Stay SC Strong” pledge, they will immediately receive a social media graphic announcing their commitment to fight COVID-19, as well as a printable poster reiterating the four major workplace safety measures prescribed by DHEC. These valuable campaign assets will boost awareness of core safety principles and extend “Stay SC Strong” messaging across social networks in the business community.



The newly updated “Stay SC Strong” campaign website will also feature an array of resources designed to help business leaders share information about COVID-19 with others—resources that include social media graphics, email templates, downloadable postcards, downloadable workplace posters, and more.



Visit business.stayscstrong.com to explore the business leader pledge and sign it today.