Almost 4,700 new COVID-19 cases as DHEC continues to struggle with systems issues

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The state's health agency, DHEC, released their latest information Wednesday. The numbers reflect data that ended a 24-hour period at 11:59 p.m. on January 11. For the third day this week, the data presented is not complete. DHEC cites ongoing internal systems issues.

There were 4,673 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the latest data. A record 5,112 cases were reported on January 8. South Carolina had never seen a day above 4,000 before Christmas Day and had never seen more than 3,000 prior to December 9, 2020.

According to DHEC, there are now 5,402 confirmed deaths since the start of the pandemic, with 42 additional confirmed deaths reported in the latest numbers. There are also 9 probable deaths reported today, for a total of 509 probable deaths.

Hospitalizations continue to rise with 2,466 reported on Wednesday, with 475 of those patients in intensive care and 277 on ventilators. Wednesday's number sets a new single day record. 2,453 hospitalizations were reported January 12, 2021.

*We are still experiencing an internal systems issue. We are actively working with our vendor to correct this. Once the issue is resolved with the vendor, we will update the data within the County-Level Dashboard to reflect cases missing from today’s numbers. — SCDHEC (@scdhec) January 13, 2021

