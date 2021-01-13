Almost 4,700 new COVID-19 cases as DHEC continues to struggle with systems issues

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The state's health agency, DHEC, released their latest information Wednesday. The numbers reflect data that ended a 24-hour period at 11:59 p.m. on January 11. For the third day this week, the data presented is not complete. DHEC cites ongoing internal systems issues.
There were 4,673 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the latest data. A record 5,112 cases were reported on January 8. South Carolina had never seen a day above 4,000 before Christmas Day and had never seen more than 3,000 prior to December 9, 2020.
According to DHEC, there are now 5,402 confirmed deaths since the start of the pandemic, with 42 additional confirmed deaths reported in the latest numbers. There are also 9 probable deaths reported today, for a total of 509 probable deaths.
Hospitalizations continue to rise with 2,466 reported on Wednesday, with 475 of those patients in intensive care and 277 on ventilators. Wednesday's number sets a new single day record. 2,453 hospitalizations were reported January 12, 2021.
Here are the rest of the day's numbers.
Today's cases and deaths (scdhec.gov/COVID19)
- New confirmed/probable total cases: 4,673/96 Summary click here
- New confirmed/probable total deaths: 42/9 Summary click here
Cumulative totals (scdhec.gov/COVID19)
- Confirmed and probable cases: 332,990/32,388
- Confirmed and probable deaths: 5,402/509
- Tests performed for South Carolinians: 4,119,470
Testing opportunities (scdhec.gov/COVID19testing)
Percent positive (scdhec.gov/COVID19dashboard)
- 17,245 individual test results reported statewide yesterday (not including antibody tests)
- 27.1% percent positive
Facility reports
- Hospital data (daily): scdhec.gov/COVID19hospitals
- Extended care facility data (Tuesdays and Fridays): scdhec.gov/nursinghomedata
- Assisted living visitation status (Tuesdays): scdhec.gov/nursinghomedata
- Private, public and charter schools (Tuesdays and Fridays): scdhec.gov/covid19schools
The information above as well as extensive reporting on county-level information, demographics and more is available at scdhec.gov/COVID19. The website is updated between 1 p.m.-3 p.m. weekdays and 11 a.m.-1 p.m. weekends. Visit scdhec.gov/COVID19vaccine for the latest vaccine information.
Additional information and resources