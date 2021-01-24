3,450 new cases of COVID-19 reported Sunday, 60 additional deaths, says DHEC

Total number of deaths attributed to coronavirus in South Carolina closing in on 6,000 according to Department of Health and Environmental Control

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The state's health agency, DHEC, released their latest information Sunday. The numbers reflect data that ended a 24-hour period at 11:59 p.m. on January 22.

There were 3,450 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the latest data. A record 6,824 new positive cases were reported on January 8. South Carolina had never seen a day above 4,000 before Christmas Day and had never seen more than 3,000 prior to December 9, 2020.

According to DHEC, there are now 5,915 total confirmed deaths since the start of the pandemic, with 60 additional deaths reported in the latest numbers. A single-day record of 93 deaths was reported on January 15, 2021. There are also 8 probable deaths reported today, for a total of 632 probable deaths.

Hospitalizations decreased slightly from the past few days with 2,189 new hospitalizations reported on Sunday, with 428 of those patients in intensive care and 274 on ventilators. A single day record 2,453 hospitalizations were reported January 12, 2021.

Here are the rest of the day's numbers.

Confirmed and probable cases: 376,987/41,338

Confirmed and probable deaths: 5,915/632

Tests performed for South Carolinians: 4,658,300

13,560 individual test results reported statewide yesterday (not including antibody tests)

25.4% percent positive

