DHEC: system upgrade causes lag in reporting SC COVID-19 related deaths

2,130 new confirmed cases of coronavirus reported, 210 additional confirmed deaths in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. — An upgrade to South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control's (DHEC) Vital Statistics system has lead to an unusually high number of deaths reported by the agency today. A total of 242 total new confirmed and probable deaths were reported on Monday, Feb. 1 -- 210 confirmed deaths, 32 probable deaths.

DHEC says "the Vital Statistics system's upgrade lead to delays in deaths being reported in a timely fashion by coroners and other medical certifiers who confirm and record death information in South Carolina."

The agency first announced enhancements to the Vital Statistics system in December and although the system operated smoothly during vendor trials, once the system went live in early January, DHEC's Vital Records became aware of system glitches that lead to under-reporting of deaths. DHEC says the system is now fully operational.

The 242 deaths does not reflect the number from any single day; instead, those numbers were spread out over 37 days. However, there were 23 new deaths reported on January 22 alone.

Overall, January was the deadliest month of the pandemic in South Carolina.

Due to this Vital Statistics system upgrade issue, today DHEC is announcing 242 confirmed and probable COVID-19 deaths for individuals who died over the last several weeks.



A detailed breakdown of each death by date of occurrence is available here: https://t.co/dGlONPPxdR — SCDHEC (@scdhec) February 1, 2021

DHEC, released their latest COVID-19-related information Monday. The numbers reflect data that ended a 24-hour period at 11:59 p.m. on January 30.

According to DHEC, there are now 6,564 confirmed deaths since the start of the pandemic, with 210 additional deaths reported in the latest numbers. The highest number of confirmed COVID-19 related deaths reported in a single day was 93, reported on January 15, 2021. There are also 32 probable deaths reported today, for a total of 719 probable deaths.

There were 2,130 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the latest data. A record 6,824 new positive cases were reported on January 8. South Carolina had never seen a day above 4,000 before Christmas Day and had never seen more than 3,000 prior to December 9, 2020.

Hospitalizations dipped slightly below 2,000 with 1,842 new hospitalizations reported on Monday, with 391 of those patients in intensive care and 240 on ventilators. A single day record of 2,453 hospitalizations was reported January 12, 2021.

Confirmed and probable cases: 398.892/47,024

Confirmed and probable deaths: 6,564/719

Tests performed for South Carolinians: 4,997,535

Percent positive (scdhec.gov/COVID19dashboard)

9,870 individual test results reported statewide yesterday (not including antibody tests)

21.6% percent positive

