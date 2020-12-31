x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Columbia's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Columbia, South Carolina | WLTX.com

Coronavirus Numbers

3,234 new confirmed cases of SC COVID-19 reported, 39 deaths, percent positive remains above 30%

South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) will not report daily COVID-19 numbers on New Year’s Day.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — As first announced Nov. 21, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) will not report daily COVID-19 numbers on New Year’s Day. Data that would be reported January 1 will be available online the following day.

Additionally, while DHEC will continue to provide daily COVID-19 updates on the agency’s webpage, beginning Jan. 2, 2021, DHEC will publicly announce on its social media platforms when the webpage was been updated with new COVID-19 data for the day. 

For the latest information regarding COVID-19 vaccine, scdhec.gov/vaxfacts.

South Carolina Daily COVID-19 Update (December 31, 2020) 
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) today announced the following COVID-19 updates.

Today's cases and deaths (scdhec.gov/COVID19)


Cumulative totals (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

  • Confirmed and probable cases: 283,424/24,083
  • Confirmed and probable deaths: 4,885/411
  • Tests performed for South Carolinians: 3,663,351


Testing opportunities (scdhec.gov/COVID19testing)

  • Testing opportunities available statewide: 280


Percent positive (scdhec.gov/COVID19dashboard)

  • 10,369 individual test results reported statewide yesterday (not including antibody tests)
  • 31.2% percent positive


Facility reports


The information above as well as extensive reporting on county-level information, demographics and more is available at scdhec.gov/COVID19. The website is updated between 1 p.m.-3 p.m. weekdays and 11 a.m.-1 p.m. weekends. Visit scdhec.gov/COVID19vaccine for the latest vaccine information.

Additional information and resources

Related Articles