Almost 4,000 new confirmed cases, 51 additional confirmed deaths reported in SC Jan. 7

Percent Positive at 34.2% from 11,500 individual test results

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The state's health agency, DHEC, released their latest information Thursday. The numbers reflect data that ended a 24-hour period at 11:59 p.m. on January 6.

There were 3,935 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the latest data. A record 4,413 on Christmas Day. South Carolina had never seen a day above 4,000 before that date and had never seen more than 3,000 prior to December 9.

According to DHEC, there are now 5,189 confirmed deaths since the start of the pandemic, with 51 additional deaths reported in the latest numbers. There are also 29 probable deaths reported today, for a total of 472 probable deaths.

Hospitalizations reported Thursday are at 2,424, with 469 of those patients in intensive care units and 247 on ventilators.

Here are the rest of the day's numbers.

Today's cases and deaths (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

Cumulative totals (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

Confirmed and probable cases: 310,246/27,866

Confirmed and probable deaths: 5,189/472

Tests performed for South Carolinians: 3,895,919

Testing opportunities (scdhec.gov/COVID19testing)

Percent positive (scdhec.gov/COVID19dashboard)

11,500 individual test results reported statewide yesterday (not including antibody tests)

34.2% percent positive

Facility reports

Hospital data (daily): scdhec.gov/COVID19hospitals

Extended care facility data (Tuesdays and Fridays): scdhec.gov/nursinghomedata

Assisted living visitation status (Tuesdays): scdhec.gov/nursinghomedata

Private, public and charter schools (Tuesdays and Fridays): scdhec.gov/covid19schools

The information above as well as extensive reporting on county-level information, demographics and more is available at scdhec.gov/COVID19. The website is updated between 1 p.m.-3 p.m. weekdays and 11 a.m.-1 p.m. weekends. Visit scdhec.gov/COVID19vaccine for the latest vaccine information.