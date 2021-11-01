2,644 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported Monday, but numbers are off, DHEC says

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina's health agency, DHEC, released their latest COVID-19 numbers Monday, but admitted they're lower than normal due to an internal systems issue.
The numbers reflect data that ended a 24-hour period at 11:59 p.m. on January 10. There were 2,611 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the latest data.
The agency said the relatively low number of cases reported Monday are due to an internal systems issue, according to DHEC representatives. DHEC said it's working to correct the issue and will post updated data within the County-Level Dashboard on the DHEC site once it is resolved.
Earlier Monday, DHEC and South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster announced that anyone aged 70 or older can make an appointment to get the COVID-19 vaccine -- through a portal on the DHEC website -- regardless of health status or preexisting conditions.
A record 5,112 cases were reported on Jan. 8. South Carolina had never seen a day above 4,000 before Christmas Day and had never seen more than 3,000 prior to December 9.
According to DHEC, there are now 5,315 confirmed deaths since the start of the pandemic, with 14 more reported in the latest numbers. There are also 1 probable death reported today, for a total of 496 probable deaths.
Hospitalizations continue to rise with 2,387 reported on Monday, with 465 of those patients in intensive care and 250 on ventilators.
