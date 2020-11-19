x
Columbia's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Columbia, South Carolina | WLTX.com

Over 1,400 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, 17 additional deaths in SC

DHEC reports total cases now 189,251 confirmed, 11,909 probable; 3,924 confirmed deaths, 277 probable in South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) today announced the following COVID-19 updates.

Today's cases and deaths (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

Cumulative totals (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

  • Confirmed and probable cases: 189,251/11,909
  • Confirmed and probable deaths: 3,924/277
  • Tests performed for South Carolinians: 2,421,169

Testing opportunities (scdhec.gov/findatest)

  • Testing opportunities available statewide: 299

Percent positive (scdhec.gov/COVID19dashboard)

  • 9,729 individual test results reported statewide yesterday (not including antibody tests)
  • 14.5% percent positive

Facility reports

The information above as well as extensive reporting on county-level information, demographics and more is available at scdhec.gov/COVID19. The website is updated between 1 p.m.-3 p.m. weekdays and 11 a.m.-1 p.m. weekends. Visit scdhec.gov/COVID19vaccine for the latest vaccine information.

Additional information and resources

    

