Confirmed cases of COVID-19 again rises above 3,500 in SC

3,567 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, 56 additional confirmed deaths were reported by Department of Health and Environmental Control were on Jan. 20.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The state's health agency, DHEC, released their latest information Wednesday. The numbers reflect data that ended a 24-hour period at 11:59 p.m. on January 18.

There were 3,567 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the latest data. A record 6,824 new positive cases were reported on January 8. South Carolina had never seen a day above 4,000 before Christmas Day and had never seen more than 3,000 prior to December 9, 2020.

According to DHEC, there are now a total of 5,729 confirmed deaths since the start of the pandemic, with 56 additional deaths reported in the latest numbers. There are also 13 probable deaths reported today, for a total of 599 probable deaths.

Hospitalizations remain steady with 2,386 hospitalizations reported on Wednesday, with 471 of those patients in intensive care and 307 on ventilators. A single day record 2,453 hospitalizations were reported January 12, 2021.

