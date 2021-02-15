1,109 new cases of COVID-19 reported, 31 additional deaths in SC

DHEC reports 427,763 total confirmed cases, total deaths now 7,180

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina saw its lowest one day total of coronavirus cases since late November, back in the early point of the surge that led to record cases, hospitalizations, and deaths.

South Carolina’s Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) released their latest information Monday. The numbers reflect data that ended a 24-hour period at 11:59 p.m. on February 13.

There were 1,109 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the latest data. A record 6,824 new positive cases were reported on January 8. South Carolina had never seen a day above 4,000 before Christmas Day and had never seen more than 3,000 prior to December 9, 2020.

However, the 1,109 cases is the lowest number since back on November 27, the day after Thanksgiving.

According to DHEC, there is now a total of 7,180 confirmed deaths since the start of the pandemic, with 31 additional deaths reported in the latest numbers. The highest number of confirmed COVID-19 related deaths reported in a single day was 93, reported on January 15, 2021. There are also 5 probable deaths reported today, for a total of 854 probable deaths.

Hospitalizations remain steady with 1,222 hospitalizations reported on Monday, with 301 of those patients in intensive care and 173 on ventilators. A single day record of 2,466 hospitalizations was reported January 13, 2021.

Here are the rest of the day's numbers.

Today's cases and deaths (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

Cumulative totals (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

Confirmed and probable cases: 427,763/61,255

Confirmed and probable deaths: 7,180/854

Tests performed for South Carolinians: 5,533,582

Testing opportunities (scdhec.gov/COVID19testing)

Percent positive (scdhec.gov/COVID19dashboard)

24,556 molecular test results reported statewide yesterday (not including antibody tests)

6.5% percent positive

The information above as well as extensive reporting on county-level information, demographics and more is available at scdhec.gov/COVID19. The website is updated between 1 p.m.-3 p.m. weekdays and 11 a.m.-1 p.m. weekends. Visit scdhec.gov/COVID19vaccine for the latest vaccine information.