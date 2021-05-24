314 new COVID-19 cases, 6 additional deaths reported in SC Monday

A total of 7.8 million COVID-19 tests have been performed since the beginning of the pandemic.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina’s Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) released their latest information Monday. The numbers reflect data that ended a 24-hour period at 11:59 p.m. on Saturday, May 22, 2021

There were a total of 314 new cases in South Carolina. A record 6,824 new positive cases were reported on January 8. South Carolina had never seen a day above 4,000 before Christmas Day and had never seen more than 3,000 prior to December 9, 2020.

According to DHEC, there is a total of 8,534 confirmed deaths since the start of the pandemic, with 6 additional deaths reported in the latest numbers. The highest number of confirmed COVID-19 related deaths reported in a single day was 93, reported on January 15, 2021. There are also 0 probable deaths reported today, for a total of 1,156 probable deaths.

Hospitalizations remain steady with 287 hospitalizations reported on Monday, with 85 of those patients in intensive care and 43 on ventilators. A single day record of 2,453 hospitalizations was reported January 12, 2021.

Here are the rest of the day's numbers.

Confirmed and probable cases: 490,638

Confirmed and probable deaths:100,727

Tests performed for South Carolinians: 7,800,892

Total doses received by SC residents: 3,306,771

Total SC residents with at least 1 vaccine: 1,882,337

Total SC residents who have been completely vaccinated: 1,542,507

Percent of SC residents who have been completely vaccinated: 35.9%

8,715 molecular test results reported statewide yesterday (not including antibody tests)

3.3% percent positive

