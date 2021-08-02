Percent positive dips to 7% as DHEC reports 1,510 new cases in SC

34 additional deaths reported, total of 5,282,897 COVID-19 tests have been performed in South Carolina since the beginning of pandemic.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The state's health agency, DHEC, released their latest information Monday. The numbers reflect data that ended a 24-hour period at 11:59 p.m. on February 6.

There were 1,510 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the latest data. A record 6,824 new positive cases were reported on January 8. South Carolina had never seen a day above 4,000 before Christmas Day and had never seen more than 3,000 prior to December 9, 2020.

According to DHEC, there are now 6,881 confirmed deaths since the start of the pandemic, with 34 additional deaths reported in the latest numbers. The highest number of confirmed COVID-19 related deaths reported in a single day was 93, reported on January 15, 2021. There are also 7 probable deaths reported today, for a total of 809 probable deaths.

Hospitalizations outnumbered new COVID-19 cases with 1,517 new hospitalizations reported on Monday, with 354 of those patients in intensive care and 211 on ventilators. A single day record of 2,453 hospitalizations was reported January 12, 2021.

Here are the rest of the day's numbers.

Today's cases and deaths (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

Cumulative totals (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

Confirmed and probable cases: 414,573/53,830

Confirmed and probable deaths: 6,881/809

Tests performed for South Carolinians: 5,282,897

Testing opportunities (scdhec.gov/COVID19testing)

Percent positive (scdhec.gov/COVID19dashboard)

31,266 molecular test results reported statewide yesterday (not including antibody tests)

7.0% percent positive

Facility reports

Hospital data (daily): scdhec.gov/COVID19hospitals

Extended care facility data (Tuesdays and Fridays): scdhec.gov/nursinghomedata

Assisted living visitation status (Tuesdays): scdhec.gov/nursinghomedata

Private, public and charter schools (Tuesdays and Fridays): scdhec.gov/covid19schools

The information above as well as extensive reporting on county-level information, demographics and more is available at scdhec.gov/COVID19. The website is updated between 1 p.m.-3 p.m. weekdays and 11 a.m.-1 p.m. weekends. Visit scdhec.gov/COVID19vaccine for the latest vaccine information.