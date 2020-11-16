Number of new COVID-19 cases drops below 1,000 for first time in a week, DHEC reports

981 confirmed new cases, 27 additional confirmed deaths related to the coronavirus in South Carolina for Monday, Nov. 16

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The number of daily coronavirus cases in South Carolina fell below 1,000 Monday, the first time in six days the number was that low.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced there were 981 new cases. There had been five straight days of 1,000 or more cases going into the day.

There were 27 new announced confirmed deaths with 4 new probable deaths.

Here is the rest of their daily COVID-19 updates.

Monday's cases and deaths (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

Cumulative totals (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

Confirmed and probable cases: 185,390/11,227

Confirmed and probable deaths: 3873/270

Tests performed for South Carolinians: 2,348,090

Testing opportunities (scdhec.gov/findatest)

Testing opportunities available statewide: 291

Percent positive (scdhec.gov/COVID19dashboard)

6,688 individual test results reported statewide yesterday (not including antibody tests)

14.7% percent positive

Facility reports

Hospital data (daily): scdhec.gov/COVID19hospitals

Extended care facility data (Tuesdays and Fridays): scdhec.gov/nursinghomedata

Assisted living visitation status (Tuesdays): scdhec.gov/nursinghomedata

Private, public and charter schools (Tuesdays and Fridays): scdhec.gov/schools

The information above as well as extensive reporting on county-level information, demographics and more is available at scdhec.gov/COVID19. The website is updated between 1 p.m.-3 p.m. weekdays and 11 a.m.-1 p.m. weekends. Visit scdhec.gov/COVID19vaccine for the latest vaccine information.