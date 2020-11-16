Number of new COVID-19 cases drops below 1,000 for first time in a week, DHEC reports

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The number of daily coronavirus cases in South Carolina fell below 1,000 Monday, the first time in six days the number was that low.
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced there were 981 new cases. There had been five straight days of 1,000 or more cases going into the day.
There were 27 new announced confirmed deaths with 4 new probable deaths.
Here is the rest of their daily COVID-19 updates.
- New confirmed/probable total cases: 981/10 Summary click here
- New confirmed/probable total deaths: 27/4 Summary click here
- Confirmed and probable cases: 185,390/11,227
- Confirmed and probable deaths: 3873/270
- Tests performed for South Carolinians: 2,348,090
- Testing opportunities available statewide: 291
- 6,688 individual test results reported statewide yesterday (not including antibody tests)
- 14.7% percent positive
The information above as well as extensive reporting on county-level information, demographics and more is available at scdhec.gov/COVID19. The website is updated between 1 p.m.-3 p.m. weekdays and 11 a.m.-1 p.m. weekends.
